In the wake of attacks on Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Police Department has created its first ever Asian Hate Crime Task Force, the New York Post reports.

“During the coronavirus pandemic starting in March, New York City experienced 21 anti-Asian hate crimes,” Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

“This increase was cultivated due to the anti-Asian rhetoric about the virus that was publicized and individuals began to attack Asian New Yorkers — either verbal attack or physical assault. We saw a spike in every borough throughout the city.”

Seventeen arrests were made on nearly two dozen anti-Asian hate crimes since March 21, Harrison said. All were COVID-19 related.

“Asian New Yorkers were attacked on trains, buses, restaurants, and walking in their own neighborhoods,” Harrison said. “And even through our Hate Crimes Task Force was doing a good job investigating those incidents we did notice there was a reluctance with several of our complainants to follow up with the active investigation.”

Deputy Inspector Hsiao “Stewart” Loo, who suggested forming the task force, said all the detectives on the task force are Asian and speak three different languages.

“Now they have the language skills, the experience and investigative skills,” he said. “This task force will build the bridge with our victims, whether it be the language barrier that we previously mentioned, social cultural differences or just a general mistrust of police.”

