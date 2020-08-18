https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/obamas-white-house-doctor-biden-just-lost/

Barack Obama’s White House doctor believes Joe Biden, the former vice president and now presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is “lost,” according to an upcoming book by Donald Trump Jr.

“The best way I can describe him every time I see him is that he’s just lost,” said Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, who served both Obama and President Trump.

“I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia,” he said, according to an excerpt obtained by Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard. “But what I will say is that something is not right.”

The book, “Liberal Privilege, Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible,” is set for release Sept. 1.

Jackson, a retired Navy rear admiral who recently won a House GOP primary in Texas, said he is “not comfortable” having Biden in the White House.

Bedard, in his “Washington Secrets” column, noted the Trump campaign has been raising the issue of Biden’s cognitive condition for some time.

A new campaign ad spotlights the issue, saying Biden “has experienced severe mental decline over the past four years”:

[embedded content]

Bedard said that in the book, “the president’s son and top campaign surrogate addressed today’s issues and included interviews with key current affairs figures, such as Jackson, who began working in the White House Medical Unit under former President George W. Bush and served as ‘physician to the president’ during the Obama and Trump administrations.”

Jackson, according to the book, noted he has not reviewed Biden’s records but has observed changes.

“Speaking as someone who was in the White House, [I] saw him frequently around the West Wing and other places like that,” he said. “I know he’s always been prone to gaffes, but these aren’t gaffes anymore. He can’t form sentences. Sometimes he can’t complete a thought. I mean, he gets stuck and he doesn’t know how to get out of the situation that he’s in. And he just finally has to give up.”

Bedard pointed to recent polls showing “the public is also worried about his mental health, and one recent survey said that some fear he won’t make it through one term in office.”

Biden’s physician said months ago the 77-year-old is healthy and vigorous. But Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo remarked on air recently: “There’s a gaffe every day. There’s clearly a cognitive issue here. We know that Joe Biden has one brain aneurysm, and I think it’s two, actually.”

In the book, Jackson also pointed out the media’s double standard regarding the health of Republicans and Democrats.

“To my knowledge, the president has never made one single flaw in anything he said that would ever lead anyone to believe that he has any cognitive issues whatsoever. … Vice President Biden does it every single day. So much so they won’t even let him speak anymore! And nobody says a damn thing about it. It’s crazy; it’s hypocrisy at its highest,” he said.

Jackson said Biden’s “age is showing, and it’s showing aggressively at this point.”

“Maybe there was a window for him to step out and be a candidate for president of the United States, but I’m a firm believer that that window has closed now.”

