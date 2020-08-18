https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/day-dnc-speech-ap-reports-cuomo-killed-11000-new-yorkers-nursing-homes-not-6000-likely-much-higher/

In July New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a poster at his press conference Monday that celebrates his response to the COVID-19 China coronavirus that devastated New York state and especially New York City this year.

New York state ended up being the epicenter of the coronavirus. The state totaled over 32,000 deaths — nearly 10 times the deaths as in the 9-11 attacks.

The poster was cynically topped with a statement by Cuomo, “Wake Up America! Forget the Politics, Get Smart!”

They forgot to draw the nursing homes, adult care facilities and group homes for people with disabilities on the map!

This was an outrageous statement by the New York Governor especially considering New York State has the worst coronavirus numbers in the world. The mortality rate in New York is significantly higher than any country in the world.

According to the Worldometer:

New York State has 1,692 deaths per one million residents.

Only New Jersey had a worse number than New York state with 1,760 deaths per one million residents.

Both states sent coronavirus patients to nursing homes.

There is not a single country in the world that has worse numbers than New York State.

No country comes close to New York state in number of deaths per million residents!

The closest country is Peru that has 796 deaths per million residents!

New York state had 1,668 deaths per million residents

New York did a worse job than ANY COUNTRY on Earth!

On Monday, the same day that Governor Cuomo trashed President Trump in his DNC speech, the AP updated their numbers and now believe at least 11,000 New Yorkers died in nursing homes from coronavirus.

It is likely much higher than this.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should not be celebrated.

He should be investigated.

