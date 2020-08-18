https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/otter-pops-deletes-tweet-offering-to-help-the-mostly-peaceful-protesters-in-portland/

Otter Pops, yes, the delicious artificially-flavored frozen treat available in a rainbow of colors, has deleted a tweet offering to help the mostly-peaceful protesters in Portland:

Otter Pops is offering to donate ice pops to the Portland antifa rioters. https://t.co/zTn0fSlHLa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2020

Apparently, the ice pops are popular with the mob and are being handed out by the alleged medics on the scene:

I wonder if @OtterPops supports #BlackLivesMatter? Given out about 600 to the #Portland community the past 48 hours. Wonder if i could just get pallets sent to me to donate hehehe or an @OtterPops cart 🤪😃👍👋#OtterPopsForThePeople#OtterPopsForBLM#StayHydrated#Portland — PDX Hydration Station & Umbrellacrosse Sticks (@PDXCarMedic) August 17, 2020

After getting tagged in the above tweet, Otter Pops responded with this now-deleted tweet, saying they “100% do” support Black Lives Matter and they asked for a DM so they could figure out how to help:

@PDXCarMedic We 100% do. Send us a DM and we will see how we can help! — Otter Pops (@OtterPops) August 18, 2020

Who wouldn’t want a refreshing popsicle after dragging a man out of his truck and beating him?

I don’t have any update about the victim of the BLM beating in Portland but I’ve been able to confirm his name is Adam Haner. He’s in a relationship with the blonde woman near the car who was also beaten. A GoFundMe has been set up for Adam by his brother. https://t.co/56FcLvYtan pic.twitter.com/wcjatozHj9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2020

Can cops enjoy Otter Pops or they’re just for anarchists?

To those gathering at the PPA: The Police Bureau has learned people near the PPA building on N Lombard St may be attempting to force entry into the building.

Anyone participating in criminal behavior, including burglary and/or vandalism, are subject to arrest and/or citation. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 18, 2020

Can’t throw bricks at cops if you’re eating a popsicle:

After breaking inside & trying to flood the Portland Police union building with a hose, antifa returned later. They have now set the exterior of the building on fire. In an effort to “deescalate,” police made no arrests at all so far tonight. #PortlandRiots — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2020

