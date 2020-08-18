https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/branch-children-school/2020/08/18/id/982816

A parent suing California Gov. Gavin Newsom over mandated distance learning says children are being used as political pawns.

“I’m really sad to say its political,” Matthew Brach said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield.”

“Our children are being used as political pawns with what is going on right now with not being allowed to go back into schools. It is disheartening that it is students who are disadvantaged who will be disproportionately affected.

“As you mentioned, those students with special needs, and we’re talking also, I’m glad you brought up the issue of child abuse. Teachers are mandatory reporters. It’s not that child abuse has gone down. Doctors are actually reporting more severe cases now showing up to the emergency room because they’ve gone undetected for so long without mandatory reporting of teachers.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late July argued that school closures “deprive children who live in unsafe homes and neighborhoods of an important layer of protection from neglect as well as physical, sexual, and emotional maltreatment and abuse.”

Twenty percent of reports of abuse and neglect to child protective services are made by educational personnel, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

