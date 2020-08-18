http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2CWVB78GcAs/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacted to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s announcement that the changes being made to the Post Office will be suspended until after the 2020 election by stating that what DeJoy did “was take three big steps forward and took one baby step back, and that just doesn’t do it for us.” She also stated that the Post Office’s leadership needs to not only “reverse what they did,” but also has to “show us how” they will “restore going forward.” She also vowed that the House of Representatives will be voting over the weekend in order to make sure that both of those things happen.

Pelosi said, “Let me just say, nice try — not so nice try, on the part of the postmaster general. What he did was take three big steps forward and took one baby step back, and that just doesn’t do it for us. We will be voting on Saturday to ensure that, not only do they reverse what they did, but they caused such damage that they’re going to have to show us how they not only restore going forward.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

