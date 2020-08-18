https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/speaker-nancy-pelosi?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night made her pitch for electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House, but not before accusing President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of getting in the way of America’s path forward.

“I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct,” Pelosi said last night at the Democratic National Convention.

Pelosi accused Republicans Trump and McConnell of derailing House Democrats efforts for gender equality, gun control and helping the country’s underserved populations.

In her off-site speech, Pelosi reminded the TV audience that more than 60 percent of America are women, people of color, and part of the LGBTQ community.

Pelosi, who like other women who spoke Wednesday night at the convention, wore white to honor centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote a hundred years’ earlier.

“We stand on their shoulders – charged with carrying forward the unfinished work of our nation advanced by heroes from Seneca Falls, to Selma, to Stonewall,” she said.

“Joe Biden is the president we need right now: battle-tested, forward-looking, honest and authentic,” Pelosi said. “Joe Biden will build a fairer America that works for all, not just the few – and a stronger America respected around the world.”

“Kamala Harris is the vice president we need right now – committed to our Constitution, brilliant in defending it, and a witness to the women of this nation that their voices will be heard,” she also said.

