The Air Force is investigating reports that a small drone was flying near Air Force One on Sunday just before it landed at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, D.C., as President Trump returned home.

Asked about the incident on Monday, the White House referred questions to the Pentagon, which confirmed that the incident is being probed.

“The matter is under review,” said a statement from the Air Force unit which oversees Air Force One operations at Joint Base Andrews. “The 89th Airlift Wing’s C-32A aircraft landed safely without incident.”

Two reporters traveling on Air Force One said Sunday that the presidential plane had a near miss with what appeared to be a drone.

“Multiple people on AF1 saw what appeared to be a drone just below the plane as we were descending toward Joint Base Andrews,” Jennifer Jacobs, senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News, wrote on Twitter. “We came very close to hitting it, per @SebastianAFP, who had a window seat.”

Multiple people on AF1 saw what appeared to be a drone just below the plane as we were descending toward Joint Base Andrews. We came very close to hitting it, per @SebastianAFP, who had a window seat. pic.twitter.com/WVbxT9ckG7 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 16, 2020

“@realDonaldTrump just landed at Andrews on AF1,” tweeted Sebastian Smith, a reporter with Agence France Presse. “Shortly before, while descending, we flew right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane. Resembled a drone though I’m no expert.”

@realDonaldTrump just landed at Andrews on AF1. Shortly before, while descending,we flew right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane. Resembled a drone though I’m no expert. pic.twitter.com/roDFgpp4XH — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) August 16, 2020

Trump was on board Air Force One as it landed at Andrews Air Force base on Sunday evening. The president was returning from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster New Jersey when the reported near-collision happened.

Courtney Subramanian, White House correspondent for USA Today, also tweeted about the incident. “Co-pooler Sebastian Smith spotted an object that appeared to be a drone beneath AF1 as we landed,” she wrote in a pool report.

