RUSH: It’s Timothy in Athens, Georgia. Great to have you with us today, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Thanks, Rush, for taking my call.
RUSH: Yes, sir.
CALLER: I think last night Michelle Obama threatened America. She said that if Joe Biden is not elected that basically the violence and the protests in America is gonna get worse. And I knew this was gonna happen —
RUSH: You think that’s what she meant by that when she said: “If you don’t think it can get worse, it can”? You think she was —
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: Wow.
CALLER: That’s my first take of it because I couldn’t believe it. My jaw dropped. ‘Cause I knew it was gonna happen, but it was the first night. And Michelle’s the one that said it. And that was a shot cross our bow in America.
RUSH: All right. I’m gonna ponder that because we got the sound bite of that coming up, I’m pretty sure. And, I mean, I don’t even need the sound bite. I remember her saying it. I think it is just stunning that if you think things can’t get any worse, think again, they will, depend on it. I thought she meant just because Trump gets reelected. I didn’t think she talked specifically to the riots and looting and all that will continue, but —
CALLER: Oh, I really believe, Rush, it’s gonna get worse and they’re gonna make our life miserable if Donald Trump’s elected and we need Donald Trump in office —
RUSH: I don’t disagree with that. I don’t disagree. They’re not just gonna pack up and go, “Oh, well, we gave it the good old college try” and then vanish. In fact, the more I think about it, you may be really on to something here. That may be what they’re going to subtly, and if doesn’t work, maybe directly try to warn people. Glad you called out there, Timothy. We’ll be back here and continue in a minute.
RUSH: We get Michelle (My Belle) Obama from her $12 million estate right down the road from Skip Gates, Martha’s Vineyard, what a message. “If you think things can’t get worse, think again.” Give me audio sound bite number 4. Here is one of the darkest, most dystopian, depressing, filled-with-emotion speeches I can remember hearing at a party convention.
MICHELLE: Our the economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed, millions of people jobless. Too many have lost their health care. Innocent people of color continue to be murdered. Whenever we look to this White House, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy. People shouting in grocery stores unwilling to wear a mask. People calling the police on folks minding their own business just because of the color of their skin. Our leaders labeling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists, or as children are torn for their families and thrown into cages and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters. This is the America that is on display.
RUSH: Peaceful protesters. Now, we don’t have it where she talked about how if you think it can’t get any worse, think again. What a thing to say. And then in this bite, “our economy is in shambles because of a virus this president downplayed.” No, he didn’t. He was first out of the box in shutting down flights from China. If you go back, Michelle (My Belle) Obama, and find what Dr. Fauci and others were saying, it was no big deal. Nancy Pelosi, “Come on down to Chinatown,” and party back in February. In New York they were saying the same thing. Members of Congress, “Come on out and party, head on down to Chinatown, head on down to Little Italy, there’s nothing to be afraid of.”
It wasn’t Trump. It wasn’t Trump who downplayed this. It wasn’t Trump who created millions of jobless people. It was Donald Trump that saved this economy from eight years of your husband. It was Donald Trump who, in three years, rebuilt and reignited the American economy in ways people alive today had never seen because they’re too young.
“Whenever we look to this White House what we get is chaos, division, utter lack of empathy.” That’s not what is happening. “I’m here tonight because I love this country with all my heart, and it pains me to see so many people hurting.” Yeah, me too. And the pain is being created. How did that happen? Well, there’s the China virus. There’s Andrew Cuomo. I don’t know how this guy gets a prime speaking slot. I don’t know how this guy is not thrown out of the Democrat Party. What a liability. Andrew Cuomo’s massacre of New York nursing home residents. It may be almost double the 6,600 deaths that are being reported.
There’s all the shutdowns of business. Nancy Pelosi’s passive-aggressive behavior regarding additional relief to people that were hurting. She wants the pain to continue so that they can continue to do what Michelle Obama did last night: blame it all on Trump. There’s innocent people in cities run by Democrats who’ve been beaten up, ridden unconscious, sent to the hospital, their businesses burned and looted in Democrat-run cities where they’re defunding the police. She wants to blame that on Donald Trump. Good luck.
RUSH: Hi. Welcome back. Okay. Back to the phones. Felt bad yesterday. I didn’t get a single phone call in the final half hour of the program. Felt really bad about that. Not enough to change it, but I still felt bad about it so I want to try to be a little bit more fluid today.
We’ll go back to Baltimore. This is Tim. It’s great to have you on the program, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Mega dittos from Baltimore. And since we know that Michelle prerecorded that video, then what I’m about to tell you means that what she said was on purpose. Her exact quote at the six minute mark in that video is, “Unlike so many of you, Barack and I tried to instill in our girls a strong moral foundation.”
RUSH: Wait, wait, wait. Her exact quote says “unlike so many of you”?
CALLER: That is exactly what it says. I was flabbergasted. I kept playing it over and over, and I’m like, it’s not out of context. It’s right there. It’s right around the six minute mark. And it sounds like a big diss to us Walmart smelly people that, you know, the left likes to call us. I just encourage you and everyone else to go back and listen to it. It’s clear as day.
RUSH: Give me the quote again?
CALLER: “Unlike so many of you, Barack and I tried our best to instill in our girls a strong moral foundation.”
RUSH: I am gonna send Cookie on a search of this thing. (interruption) You’ve heard it? You confirming it? No. I’m gonna send Cookie looking for this ’cause she’s got it. So it’s at the six minute mark, exact six minute mark, is it 6:10, is it 5:58? Where is it?
CALLER: It’s right around six minutes. I’m sorry I don’t have the specifics.
RUSH: Right around, so it could be three minutes?
CALLER: No, it’s around six.
RUSH: It’s around six. Okay. Just trying to be as precise as we can. Time is of the essence. So it’s right around the six minute mark.
RUSH: I’ve had a couple people already tell me that our caller, unfortunately, misheard, and one source is the actual printed transcript where Michelle (My Belle) obviously says “like,” not “unlike.” This is why, ladies and gentlemen (as opposed to many rank amateur hosts), I’m always guarded and doubtful and wait for my own evidence and research to establish something before endorsing.
Because with no offense intended, anybody can call here and say anything. We do our best to vet people and try to make sure they’re legit and not trying to game the show or what have you, but you can only do so much. So I’ve had two different people… I haven’t heard from Cookie yet, but I’ve had two different people, “No, no, no, no, there’s no ‘unlike’ in there. She said ‘like.’ It’s plain as day,” and then…
Well, I’m sure Cookie will get the audio when we have a chance here.
RUSH: Jerry in St. Peters, Missouri. Great to have you with us, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Yes, sir, Rush. Thank you. The call screener told me to get right to the point, so I’m —
RUSH: Wait just a second. If he hadn’t told you that, what would you do?
CALLER: Oh, I just wanted to tell you that the day that you announced that you had cancer, my daughter texted me — because she knows I listen to you — and she told me about it, and I just text her back and I said, “Well, we’ll just have to cure cancer, then.” So God bless you, and my prayers are with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir. I appreciate that.
CALLER: Okay. The other thing, I didn’t watch that thing last night. I knew it was gonna be a bunch of hullabaloo. And I was afraid that if I watched it it’d just upset me more. But this morning I got upset anyway because this young lady said — they had this thing on TV where she said that the only reason why her father died was because she believed in Donald Trump and voted for him. And I thought, what in the hell has this world come to? I said, I’ve got grandchildren her age. And I know it’s time to pass on to the younger generation. But this is the younger generation that I’m passing this on to? I have to live forever.
RUSH: Well, you know, I can understand where you’d be upset about that. But this is who you’re dealing with. I’m glad that you’re getting a taste of how absolutely heartless, mean-spirited, all that these people are. The fact that they’re willing to demo this like this is perhaps a blessing. I appreciate it, Jerry, thank you very much.
RUSH: Now we’ve got an ongoing debate here at the EIB Network and the Rush Limbaugh program over what Michelle (My Belle) Obama does say. Does she say “and like” — does somebody have the transcript? Could you put the transcript up there and keep it there so I can see it? Hang on, I may have it here. Okay. So I’ve got sound bite 28. So we’ve got a loop here of two seconds of this. We had a guy call in the last hour who says that he heard her say at the six minute mark, “Unlike so many of you, Barack and I tried to raise our girls with -” I forgot what he said, what the transcript says. I still don’t have that on the transcript, and that won’t be on the audio. We’ve also got the video of her saying it from the speech last night, and we watch here on the Dittocam.
So, here, grab sound bite 28 first. And the debate is going to be, is it “unlike so many of you” or “and like so many of you.” She does say something before “like.” It’s either “and” or “un.” I just have a tough time believing she would say “unlike.” Her audience is the Democrats. But, anyway, here’s a loop here of the two seconds in question.
MICHELLE: And like so many of you. And like so many of you. And like so many of you.
RUSH: All right. That’s inconclusive.
MICHELLE: And like so many of you.
RUSH: There’s no way of telling. There’s no way of telling on this. (interruption) Your video is what? How many seconds is the video? (interruption) Okay. All right. Well, let’s play the video on the Dittocam and see if this helps us at all unlock the mystery. Are you ready to let it roll?
MICHELLE: — grace of God go I. It is not a hard concept to grasp. It’s what we teach our children.
RUSH: Still don’t believe I’m doing this. (crosstalk)
MICHELLE: And like so many —
RUSH: I talked over it. You gotta rewind it. But it’s still unclear. You let me know — and don’t start it until you tell me that it’s ready, ’til I tell you to hit it. Getting it back now in place to start this. All right. Here we go. Try it again. Three, two, one. Hit it.
MICHELLE: We reach out because there but for the grace of God go I. It is not a hard concept to grasp. It’s what we teach our children. And like so many of you, Barack and I have tried our best to instill in our girls a “shtrong” moral foundation.
RUSH: Hear that? A “shtrong” moral foundation. That’s what I heard. It’s undeniable she says a “shtrong” moral foundation. I do not believe she’s saying “unlike.” I’m just gonna tell you right now, I do not believe she is saying unlike. I believe she’s saying “and like many of you.” This is on tape. They could go back and change it if it was really “unlike so many of you” they could go back and change that. They left it. (interruption) Yes, they would. This is a big deal.
If she’s actually saying “unlike many of you of my fellow Democrats, you are a bunch of worthless reprobates who don’t have to raise kids, but Barack and I do, and we raised our kids with a shtrong moral foundation, unlike you, who haven’t the slightest idea how to do it.” You think that’s what she was saying?
Because that’s what “unlike” in that sentence would mean. That’s why we’re on Martha’s Vineyard and you’re not. That’s why we’re on Martha’s Vineyard and you’re in some virtual hall nobody can find doing a worthless convention for Plugs who doesn’t have a prayer in this election. Nah, seriously, I can’t believe, I can’t believe that she would say that. I understand how people could be confused by this. And the CNN official transcript has “and like many of you.”