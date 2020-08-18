https://babylonbee.com/news/phil-johnson-talks-grace-community-churchs-peaceful-protestwokenessjohn-macarthurs-emoji-game/

Phil Johnson Talks Grace Community Church’s ‘Peaceful Protest’/Wokeness/John MacArthur’s Emoji Game

In this episode, Kyle and Ethan talk to Phil Johnson who is the executive director of Grace to You. He has been closely associated with John MacArthur since 1981 and edits most of Pastor MacArthur’s major books. Phil also founded several popular websites, including The Spurgeon Archive, The Hall of Church History, and the Pyromaniacs blog. He is an ordained elder and pastor at Grace Community Church, which is in the news recently for its decision to meet on the Lord’s Day for worship in defiance of California orders to socially distance.

Topics Discussed

Grace Community Church deciding to meet on Sunday in a “peaceful protest”

Response to critics of opening the church

Pot is essential, church is not

Does John MacArthur read The Babylon Bee?

Emoji game is strong for J-Mac

Gavin Newsom and his nefarious schemes

Spurgeon and smoking a good cigar to the glory of God

Baptists hate alcohol though

The emergent church, wokeness, and the Young, Restless, Reformed

Subscriber Portion

Inside scoop on John MacArthur including several stories that are unbelievable like getting into an altercation with a cultist and driving over to a house to stop an adulterous act

Kyle dropping out of The Master’s College

Charismatic chaos and how people keep rushing the stage at GCC.

The Ten Questions!

Also mentioned: Phil Johnson gave a message exploring the history of “Calvinism”

Also: Phil Johnson’s Po-Motivators.

