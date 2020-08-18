https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/postal-service-usps-election-voter-suppression/2020/08/18/id/982756

A viral photograph showing a stack of discarded mailboxes is a regular occurrence for maintenance and replacement of little-used or dilapidated boxes and not attempted voter suppression by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), USA Today reported after fact-checking the accusation.

The photograph was shared thousands of times since it was first detected a few days ago, with the most widespread caption reading, on Twitter, “Photo taken in Wisconsin. This is happening right before our eyes. They are sabotaging USPS to sabotage vote by mail. This is massive voter suppression and part of their plan to steal the election.”

USA Today discovered the image shows Hartford Finishing, a Wisconsin company that specializes in powder painting systems and has a working relationship with the USPS. Images of even more stacked mailboxes can be seen there last year at this time on Google Maps, indicating the process has nothing to do with the election.

The USPS said “the photo in question is of a vendor we have done business with for several years. They are a contractor that repairs or destroys old collection boxes. They now make new collection boxes also. Photos such as this appear every couple of years.”

The USPS added, “Given the recent customer concerns the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers’ concerns.”

Suspicions about the intentions of the USPS have been raised because President Donald Trump last week suggested he was unwilling to make a deal with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus bill that includes USPS funding because no agreement would prevent universal mail-in voting, The Hill reported.

