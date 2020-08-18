https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/18/police-chief-drops-two-felonies-on-powerful-dem-politician-other-influential-individuals-over-effort-to-rip-down-statue/
About The Author
Related Posts
The View Cheers Richard Spencer For Disavowing Trump
January 8, 2020
Alert the Media: Democrat NYC Councilman Says Hydroxychloroquine Saved His Life After Coronavirus Diagnosis
August 9, 2020
‘If I’m Wrong, I’m Gonna Lose an Election’: Trump Sets ‘Marxist’ BLM Ablaze, Says He’ll Stand for the Flag No Matter What
August 5, 2020
Trump's 'First Step' Toward 2020
April 4, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy