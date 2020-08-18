https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pandemic-vaccine/2020/08/18/id/982629

Less than half of American adults said they would get a government-approved coronavirus vaccine when one is available.

Results from the NBC News/SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll:

44% of U.S. adults said yes when asked if they would get the vaccine. 22% said they would not get a vaccine and 32% said they are unsure.

68% of adults with a post-graduate degree said they would get the vaccine, followed by 56% of people with graduate degrees, 38% of people with some college experience, and 36% of people with a high school degree or less.

58% of Democrats and people who said they lean toward that political party said they would get the vaccine, compared to 31% of Republicans and people who lean that way on the political spectrum.

A majority of Asian Americans (59%) said they would get the vaccine. That was followed by 48% of whites, 40% of Hispanics, and 24% of Blacks.

Several companies are working on a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Russia said last week it has a vaccine ready, although medical experts have expressed skepticism about it since a phase 3 trial has not been completed.

The poll was conducted among 34,269 U.S. adults from Aug. 10-16. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

