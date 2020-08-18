https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portland-assault-victim-identified-gofundme-launched-brother/

The victim of the brutal assault that took place in Portland late Sunday has been identified as Adam Haner, and the blonde woman who was also assaulted appears to be his girlfriend, Tammie Martin. Haner’s older brother, Brian, has launched a Go Fund Me to help his younger brother. The older Haner says that his brother is alive and back home, resting.

Not much else is revealed on the page, as it only repeats what was in one of the tweets posted by Andy Ngo and Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow), along with a brief message from Brian Haner:

Adam was trying to help someone and was then attacked. This page was made by Adam Haner’s older brother Brian Haner. I’m not a pro GFM person, after I found out he was still alive, (took all day it seemed like) I set this up to help him out. I moved to AZ two weeks ago, so I can’t be there in Ptown for him. Everyone that can, please share or donate to help him. He is home sleeping. Thanks.

Click here to go to the Adam Haner GoFundMe.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe had only been active for 3 hours but has already raised nearly $5,000 toward a goal of $8,000. With as much publicity as this is getting, the Haners might want to raise that goal.

