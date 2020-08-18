https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-cops-identify-leftist-thug-kicked-man

Portland police

said they’ve identified a suspect in connection with the violent assault caught on video showing a man getting repeatedly punched after a mob forced him to sit in the street and then getting kicked in the head from behind — a final, brutal blow that appeared to knock out the victim.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Police said investigators positively identified the suspect as 25-year-old Marquise Love. Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him, police said, adding that investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest.

Fox News said the suspect also goes by “Keese Love.”

Jorge Ventura, who’s been covering the Portland riots for weeks, identified the victim as Adam Haner and

told Fox News in a separate story that Haner is recovering from his injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the victim has been released from the hospital.

What’s the background?

Police said officers on Sunday night responded to an accident call at the intersection of Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway indicating that “protestors chased a white Ford 4×4, which has crashed” at that location and that protesters dragged the driver “out of car.” (

Content warning: Language):

Another witness called before officers arrived and reported that nine to 10 people were “beating the guy,” police said. The following clip shows the suspect punching the victim in the head a total of at least eight times before running at him from behind and kicking him in the head. (

Content warning: Language):

Here’s a shorter clip of the head kick. (

Content warning: Language):

Officers found the injured, unconscious adult male and took him to a hospital, police said.

Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Avenue, the location where this incident began, police said.

Journalist

Drew Hernandez said he witnessed how it all unfolded and provided video that appeared to mirror what police said about the victim earlier trying to help someone who had things stolen. (Content warning: Language):

After the victim crashed his truck, the mob descended upon the man outside his truck, and they took turns beating him and forcing him to sit in the street. (Content warning: Language):

Here’s another clip of the head-kicking thug — who was wearing a “security” vest — showing him repeatedly punching the man in the head. (Content warning: Language):

Police said anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.

