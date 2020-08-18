https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portland-police-announce-manhunt-marquise-love-brutal-attack-driver-pulled-pickup-antifa-black-lives-matter-thugs/

Portland, Oregon police announced Tuesday they have identified Marquise Love as a suspect in the brutal attack on Adam Haner Sunday night in Portland. Haner crashed his pickup truck while trying to flee violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs who then pulled him out of his truck, beating and kicking him until Love kicked him upside the head and knocked him out cold. Love was sussed out by 4Chan posters who noted he goes by Keese Love.

Marquise Love, wanted photo released by Portland police.

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

Police, who have not named the victim, said he is out of the hospital and is recovering.

TGP reported earlier Tuesday the victim’s brother, Brian Haner named him and started a GoFundMe for his brother, Adam. Brian posted a photo of his brother home sleeping, but showing a black eye and swollen face.

Portland police are also looking for the trans woman whom Adam Haner was seen assisting shortly before he was attacked.

Police cautioned against trying to contact Love and about the spreading of incorrect information.

The Portland airport said Monday that Love has not worked there for years and was never a security officer there.

The individual you reference does not work at PDX and has not for a number of years. The individual was also not employed as a security officer when he worked at the airport. — flypdx (@flypdx) August 17, 2020

Statement by police:

Update: PPB Identifies Suspect in High-Profile Assault, Efforts to Locate Suspect Underway (Photo) Yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began investigation of an assault that occurred in the downtown area where an adult male associated to a white pick-up truck was violently assaulted. Investigators positively identified the suspect as 25 year-old Marquise Love. Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him. Investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest. PPB Investigators have been made aware of attempts by members of the public to contact Love after possible personal information was posted online. Investigators urge the public to not do this as it can be dangerous. Also, the information circulating on social media is not always accurate. Other reports around social media claim that the victim in this case is not recovering or has succumbed to the injuries. These reports are false. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Investigators are still trying to locate a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave, the location where this incident began. That person has not been contacted and their identity is unknown. Investigators would like to speak to this person. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov. PPB understands the high public interest in cases such as these. The release of information may not be as timely as the public would like. Social media platforms make it quick to circulate information but investigators often need to make other connections not seen in videos. Investigators need to protect the integrity of the cases they are assigned in order to present the best case to prosecutors and sometimes an early release of unverified information can hinder that process. “The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously,” said Chief Lovell. “Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence.” …Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.

