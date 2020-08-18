https://www.dailywire.com/news/portland-police-identify-suspect-in-brutal-beating-of-truck-driver

On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) announced they had identified a suspect in the beating of a man who crashed his white Ford 4×4 at the intersection of Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway on Saturday night.

“Violent rioters allegedly beat a man in Portland last night, kicking and punching him in the head, after he reportedly defended someone that had been attacked,” The Daily Wire reported. “The man then appeared to attempt to flee the situation in his truck and later ended up crashing into a building, at which point he was violently attacked by what independent journalists have identified as Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. During the attack he was kicked in the head from behind, which instantly knocked him out.”

Video of the mob beating the man went viral. Police identified a 25-year-old man named Marquis Love as a suspect in the beating. “Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him,” PPB noted, adding, “Investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest. PPB Investigators have been made aware of attempts by members of the public to contact Love after possible personal information was posted online. Investigators urge the public to not do this as it can be dangerous.”

PPB said investigators discovered that the victim “may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her thing stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave, the location where this incident began. That person has not been contacted and their identity is unknown. Investigators would like to speak to this person.”

PPB stated that the victim “has been released from the hospital and is recovering.”

“PPB understands the high public interest in cases such as these,” PPB explained. “The release of information may not be as timely as the public would like. Social media platforms make it quick to circulate information but investigators often need to make other connections not seen in videos. Investigators need to protect the integrity of the cases they are assigned in order to present the best case to prosecutors and sometimes an early release of unverified information can hinder that process.”

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell asserted, “The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously. Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence.”

Video of the incident below:

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Body Cam footage of suspected Keese Love violently assaulting an innocent man in downtown Portland at the intersection of Taylor & Broadway. pic.twitter.com/Qpw7rPou66 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Journalist Drew Hernandez noted the violent rhetoric from leftists on Saturday night, tweeting a video and stating, “For the record, this was the extreme rhetoric that was being preached by BLM just hours before they began to take to the streets and violently harass, rob, physically assault people and nearly execute a man.”

“I will continue my mission by any means necessary,” the speaker says in the video. “I said I will continue my mission for justice by any means necessary.”

The speaker then got louder, saying, “I don’t think y’all hear me, I’m gonna say it one more time. I said that I will continue my mission for justice to hold police accountable for murders and murdering our people by any means necessary.”

“And I’m sure we all know what ‘any means necessary’ is and how it can go,” the speaker added.

For the record, this was the extreme rhetoric that was being preached by BLM just hours before they began to take to the streets and violently harass, rob, physically assault people and nearly execute a man “I will continue my mission for justice by any means necessary” pic.twitter.com/lWTojW8nGp — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

