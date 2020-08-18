https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/18/portlands-do-nothing-da-and-mayer-denounce-blm-assault-after-disturbing-video-goes-viral/

After shocking and disturbing images of an innocent man getting brutally assaulted in Portland went viral on Monday, the mayor and district attorney appear to have determined that their allies on the street may have gone too far.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt—both left-wing radicals—have released statements condemning the atrocity.

Video footage shared on Twitter begins with the innocent victim—identified as Adam Haner—being surrounded and assaulted by an angry BLM/antifa mob while he sits in his white truck, and ends with him being savagely kicked in the head and left to bleed out on the pavement while agitators screech insults and rifle through his belongings.

Veteran journalist @lisabKOIN reports what happened yesterday when a BLM mob beat Adam Haner unconscious in downtown after attacking his partner. Straight news like this is rare. Most media in Portland have systematically failed or misled the public. https://t.co/eExhDQ06T2 pic.twitter.com/2CZuRApzzU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2020

Police told KOIN 6 News that Haner is alive and recovering from his injuries.

“I denounce all violence, including the assaults that were filmed and posted to social media last night,” said Wheeler in a statement. “The work this community and others nationally are doing towards criminal justice reform and racial justice are in an effort to make our communities safer. Assaults like these make our community less safe.”

“The actions depicted in these videos are universally rejected as wrong – and the actions are illegal,” said DA Mike Schmidt, stating the obvious. “I condemn this violence. Assaults on community members and police officers undermine everything our community is doing to bring meaningful and lasting change to the criminal justice system and beyond.”

Schmidt, who is longtime friends with a local antifa radical, added: “My office is coordinating with law enforcement regarding their investigation into this type of assaultive behavior. Assaults and other violent crimes will be prosecuted when the evidence supports such action.”

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli was not impressed.

“Well, now we know how bad it has to get for @tedwheeler and Portland’s do-nothing DA to care,” Cuccinelli tweeted Tuesday morning. “Someone has to just about to get killed. Pathetic.”

Well, now we know how bad it has to get for @tedwheeler and Portland’s do-nothing DA to care. Someone has to just about to get killed. Pathetic. https://t.co/BXqRPrFv7t — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) August 18, 2020

Online sleuths quickly uncovered the identity of the violent offender and that information was made public on Monday.

More photos of Marquise “Keese” Lee Love, the BLM rioter allegedly filmed bloodying a driver & knocking him unconscious w/a running kick to the head. Love has so far not been identified or accused by Portland Police. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter Photo: December 2019 mugshot pic.twitter.com/H7ldfU33ds — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Well after Love’s identity had been published online, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell took to Twitter to ask for tips in the case.

PPB Assault Detectives are actively investing this alarming assault. If anyone has information about this event please contact us. Public safety is up to all of us. https://t.co/A04MYkblc1 — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) August 17, 2020

Portland Police finally ID’d the suspect on Tuesday.

Breaking: @PortlandPolice have finally named Marquise Lee Love, 25, as a suspect in the brutal BLM beating of Adam Haner. Police have made attempts to locate and contact the suspect but have not been successful. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/iDyg0emFHG pic.twitter.com/Y8fR95rQca — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2020

Portland-based journalist Andy Ngo frequently posts mugshots of violent antifa and BLM offenders on Twitter, while noting that almost all of them get released immediately without having to post bail.

It’s no secret that the Portland DA refuses to prosecute violent left-wing agitators, allowing them to return to the street where they can continue to riot night after night.

Schmidt, it turns out, is “old buddies” with a notorious antifa radical in Portland who actively campaigns to defund the police, abolish prisons, and enact reparations, the Post Millennial reports.

Awkword reportedly leads the Ten Demands for Justice movement, “a roadmap for the defunding and then full abolition of police and prisons.”

Schmidt and Awkword’s 20-year-long friendship began at Vassar College in New York, according to the Post Millennial.

Schmidt explained how he was “radicalized” in a recent interview with Awkward.

“Just before I was sworn in as DA, I sat down with an old buddy of mine, @AWKWORDrap, for an interview about my priorities as District Attorney and rethinking what public safety means,” Schmidt tweeted on Aug. 8.

Just before I was sworn in as DA, I sat down with an old buddy of mine, @AWKWORDrap, for an interview about my priorities as District Attorney and rethinking what public safety means. Check it out: https://t.co/v6NBHgUrMp — Mike Schmidt (@DAMikeSchmidt) August 8, 2020

“The vast majority of perpetrators have been victims themselves,” Awkword said during the interview, emphasizing that these “victims” deserve “reparative justice” as opposed to imprisonment.

Awkword asked the new DA what he considers “fair punishment.”

Schmidt claimed that the criminal justice system was built on “white supremacist culture” and serves the needs of only certain victims defined by the system.

“The focus is not ‘How do we help the victim heal?’ The focus is on, as you said, punishment,” he said.

Schmidt must now be wrestling with how he can help Marquise Love heal and the receive the reparative justice he deserves—after millions of Americans saw him viciously kick an innocent man in the head.

