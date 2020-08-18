https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/postal-worker-caught-stealing-trump-signs-can-trust-votes/
Democrats want you to trust your vote with some liberal mail carrier.
Back in 2016 a mail carrier in Delaware was caught on video removing Trump signs from a yard.
The owner filmed the entire theft.
DelawareOnline reported:
A postal worker was caught on camera allegedly stealing a Donald Trump campaign sign Thursday from the lawn of a home in Townsend.
The Republican presidential candidate’s campaign sign was in the area of U.S. 13 and Chestnut Lane near Townsend. About 11:50 a.m. Thursday, surveillance images allegedly show a postal worker exit his vehicle and remove the sign before leaving the area. “It’s juvenile behavior,” said Delaware GOP spokesman John Fluharty. He added that the homeowner purchased a camera after the constant removal of Trump signs over the past few weeks.
“In the final days of the campaign, this is something that has become a pattern behavior in the last two cycles, and this is something that has to stop,” Fluharty said.
I was skeptical but this actually happened. https://t.co/HjtDtoN5YK
— Sandisamples (@Sandisamples) August 17, 2020
