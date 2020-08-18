https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/postal-worker-caught-stealing-trump-signs-can-trust-votes/

Democrats want you to trust your vote with some liberal mail carrier.

Back in 2016 a mail carrier in Delaware was caught on video removing Trump signs from a yard.

The owner filmed the entire theft.

DelawareOnline reported:

A postal worker was caught on camera allegedly stealing a Donald Trump campaign sign Thursday from the lawn of a home in Townsend. The Republican presidential candidate’s campaign sign was in the area of U.S. 13 and Chestnut Lane near Townsend. About 11:50 a.m. Thursday, surveillance images allegedly show a postal worker exit his vehicle and remove the sign before leaving the area. “It’s juvenile behavior,” said Delaware GOP spokesman John Fluharty. He added that the homeowner purchased a camera after the constant removal of Trump signs over the past few weeks. “In the final days of the campaign, this is something that has become a pattern behavior in the last two cycles, and this is something that has to stop,” Fluharty said.

I was skeptical but this actually happened. https://t.co/HjtDtoN5YK — Sandisamples (@Sandisamples) August 17, 2020

The post Postal Worker Caught Stealing Trump Signs — But We Can Trust Them With Our Votes appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

