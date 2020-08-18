https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-responds-michelle-obama-dnc-convention

President Donald Trump fired back at Michelle Obama on Tuesday after the former first lady launched a broadside against him during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

What did Obama say?

In a lengthy speech, Obama invoked “going high” — but proceeded to bash Trump and blame him for all of the problems facing America. Obama called it the “cold hard truth.”

“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said.

In sum, Obama blamed Trump for the economic peril facing America due to the coronavirus and claimed the Trump White House represents “chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

How did Trump respond?



Writing on Twitter, Trump hit back at the idea that the Obama presidency was a period of flourishing for America — which Michelle insinuated — and plainly explained that he is only president because, in the 2016 election, Americans were responding to the eight years of Obama’s presidency.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement,” Trump said.

He added, “My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

Indeed, Trump’s election was likely a reaction to the Obama years, and Trump himself often cites the “silent majority” — those Americans whom the powerful and elite ignore — as having helped elect him.

In fact, Obama reportedly saw Trump’s election as a personal insult, that despite every accomplishment he thought happened under his watch, Americans still chose Trump over his appointed Democratic successor, Hillary Clinton.

