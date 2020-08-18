https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-wears-full-suit-campaign-stop-blistering-arizona-heat-calls-basement-dweller-biden-think-biden-video/

President Trump traveled to Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday as part of his four-state campaign tour this week.

It is 112 degrees in Yuma today but supporters lined up in the blistering heat to see the President speak.

President Trump showed up to the Yuma airport hangar in a full suit like a boss.

The crowd went wild went President Trump took the stage.

WATCH:

President Trump takes the stage in Yuma, AZ pic.twitter.com/1SUIb96GSr — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, feeble Biden is hiding in his basement.

Trump called out the basement dweller: “You know, it’s 122 degrees in this place? You think Joe Biden could do this?”

Trump also slammed the Democrat- media complex for blaming his administration for putting kids in cages.

“The cages were built in 2014 by Obama!” Trump said.

WATCH:

“We never built the cages. Those cages were built in 2014 by OBAMA!” @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/zCkysa8uyI — Maggie VandenBerghe (@FogCityMidge) August 18, 2020

The President slammed basement dweller Biden for opposing his travel ban on China due to the Coronavirus.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump Calling Out @JoeBiden For Opposing The President’s Travel Ban On China Due To China Virus Outbreak “He had no idea what the hell he was doing. Why do you oppose it Joe? ‘I don’t know they told me to say that!'” pic.twitter.com/oJXA15J4U3 — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) August 18, 2020

President Trump is hanging out with American citizens in Arizona while Biden is in his Delaware basement talking to Tom Hanks in a virtual meeting. Let that sink in.

