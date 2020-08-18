http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/grn8IWnvPpg/rebellion-in-baltimore.php

In a year in which there has been much to criticize, one positive development has been the growing rebellion among African-Americans against one-party rule. This instance comes from Baltimore, where Congressional candidate Kim Klacik released an ad that has gone nuclear:

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

You can learn more about Klacik and her campaign here. That page includes her Twitter feed, where I saw this:

Heh. And you can donate to Klacik’s campaign here.

