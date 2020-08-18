http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/grn8IWnvPpg/rebellion-in-baltimore.php

In a year in which there has been much to criticize, one positive development has been the growing rebellion among African-Americans against one-party rule. This instance comes from Baltimore, where Congressional candidate Kim Klacik released an ad that has gone nuclear:

You can learn more about Klacik and her campaign here. That page includes her Twitter feed, where I saw this:

Heh. And you can donate to Klacik’s campaign here.

