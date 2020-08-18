https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-aoc-after-dnc-i-extend-my-deepest-congratulations-joe-biden-lets-go-win?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the Democratic National Committee asked her to speak during the roll call for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ ceremonial nomination at the convention on Tuesday evening but she wants Joe Biden to win in November.

“If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold,” she wrote on Twitter. “I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to Joe Biden – let’s go win in November.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, was a strong supporter of Sanders’ 2020 bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee. She was criticized for not mentioning Biden during her speech. Biden on Tuesday night received enough votes in the roll call to formally receive the party nomination as president.

The New York Democrat also wrote that she’s looking forward to “fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November.”

[embedded content]

