“We should have a not-for-profit public option for basic banking services, and we should be piloting these projects through the US Postal Service or any other number of ways,” added Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

. @RepAOC “We should have a not-for-profit public option for basic banking services, and we should be piloting these projects through the @USPS ” #postalbanking pic.twitter.com/dobyU4hdT2

Credit card interest rates are outrageously high. With @RepAOC , we are introducing legislation to challenge the greed of Wall Street and protect consumers across America. https://t.co/eFltL754AG

“Credit card interest rates are outrageously high. With @RepAOC , we are introducing legislation to challenge the greed of Wall Street and protect consumers across America,” posted Sen. Sanders on social media.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders unveiled their latest proposal Thursday calling for the creation of non-profit, government banks to be administered through the United States Postal Service.

A THIRD TIME? Hillary Tells Trump ‘Don’t Tempt Me’ to Jump into 2020 Race for the White House

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.08.19

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told President Trump to “not tempt her” into joining the 2020 race for the White House Tuesday; sparking speculation of a potential third-run for the Oval Office.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors,” posted Trump on social media.

“Don’t tempt me,” fired-back Clinton.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

Clinton continued her 3-year-long excuses tour this week; telling The View she was probably “too serious” for American voters.

“You know, I’m a serious person but I’m also a fun person but I think I probably came across as too serious,” Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s The View

“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander in chief,” she said. “And, so, I may have over corrected a little bit because sometimes people say, ‘Why can’t you be like that or why weren’t you like that.’ I did feel a heavy sense of responsibility and it was such that, you know, maybe I wasn’t as loose or open as I could have been. I take responsibility for everything I didn’t do as well or my campaign didn’t do as well.”

Hillary Clinton says she “probably came across as too serious” in the 2016 election. “I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office.” https://t.co/RvxQOidDMF pic.twitter.com/JzkW6lWx0D — The View (@TheView) October 3, 2019

Clinton offered another set of excuses weeks ago; blaming her 2016 defeat on the US Supreme Court.