Citizen Free Press writes:

Laura Loomer wasn’t the only outspoken woman to win big in Florida tonight. Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna kicked ass in Florida’s 13th District. Luna will take on Charlie Crist in November. Luna, 31, a veteran, garnered nearly 36 percent of the vote, or more than 22,000 votes of the nearly 62,000 ballots cast in the race. “I am honored and humbled to be nominated by the voters of Pinellas County, who affirmed what they told me on the campaign trail: they are ready for patriotic public servants and are done with career politicians and insiders. I look forward to unifying the Republican Party and sharing our message of people before party, and country before politics with all voters in Pinellas.”

My name is Anna Paulina Luna I just won my election in FL-13 by a wide margin They said I didn’t have a chance because I lacked ‘experience’ But the people were with me all the way This November I will defeat @CharlieCrist & then I’ll help @realDonaldTrump DRAIN THE SWAMP — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 19, 2020

Here’s another picture of Anna Paulina with her guns:

Here’s Anna Paulina explaining why she is running for Representative:

Vote LUNA until 7pm tonight!

EVERY VOTE COUNTS! 🗣🇺🇸🙏🏼#Pinellas pic.twitter.com/CNCMYidDRJ — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 18, 2020

And now Charlie Crist is her next opponent!

Please retweet. This November my campaign to defeat Charlie Crist will have a surge the district hasn’t experienced in a long time. Please contribute to my campaign to help me unseat Charlie at the link below. I promise you, I will win! https://t.co/aggPCjLWj1 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 19, 2020

