https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/18/republicans-seize-on-linda-sarsours-appearance-on-dnc-livestream-but-joe-biden-obviously-condemns-her-views/

Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour appeared at the virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday during a livestream for the Muslims and Allies Assembly. The Daily Beast reports that Republicans seized (not pounced) on her appearance.

“On Tuesday, fellow former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour… appeared on the livestream for the DNC’s Muslims and Allies Assembly. Her appearance was immediately seized upon by Republicans and the Trump campaign.” https://t.co/Iqh9xJezAa — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) August 19, 2020

Hey, look, Louis Farrakhan superfan Tamika Mallory spoke too.

Republicans seize — Max Misal (@Maaxmis) August 19, 2020

Ah yes, it was “seized upon.” Not like having a blatant anti-Semite speaking at the DNC should be cause for alarm — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) August 19, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweets that Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman “obviously condemns” Sarsour’s views, which include a boycott of and sanctions on Israel.

Biden campaign spokesman @AndrewBatesNC says regarding Sarsour being on this call: “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform…. https://t.co/GR4ATJTf0p — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 19, 2020

“… She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.” A Dem official says this was a meeting of Muslim delegates to the convention room and not run by the DNC or the Biden campaign. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 19, 2020

What happened to “The buck stops here”? It wasn’t run by the DNC or the Biden campaign?

3/ Bates points to this in DNC platform: “We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 19, 2020

We’re old enough to remember the Democratic National Convention booing when Jerusalem (and God) were restored to the Democratic Party platform.

The squad is going to be pissed when they see this. — Dono6971 (@dono6971) August 19, 2020

OK, now do Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. They have the same views as Sarsour. — Brad Pade (@BradPade) August 19, 2020

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are also proponents of BDS, and supporters of Sarsour and her Women’s March allies. https://t.co/2FY8p6Hszs — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) August 19, 2020

But does he say he condemns her anti-Semitic beliefs? Silence is violence right? — Freethinker (@FreethinkerInCA) August 19, 2020

Biden campaign also against sexual harassment, but Clinton is speaking tonight. Is Biden against everything the DNC speakers stand for? — Scott Michael (@gadsdentruths) August 19, 2020

then stop letting anti-Semites speak at your convention… — Nick (@NickAtNight128) August 19, 2020

Why? Why give a platform for hate & antisemitism and blatant divisiveness ???? This is a total BS answer. You cannot have it both ways. You are either against antisemitism or you support it. — Matis Cohen (@matisc) August 19, 2020

This is a disastrous and pure idiotic excuses to why this woman was able to express hateful views. How is this going to bring people together in our country. What exactly does the Democrat party have to offer a ordinary American but doom and gloom and hate? — Crusader of Old (@sr_knight) August 19, 2020

But Joe Biden is the Empty Vessel used by the likes of Sarsour. Democrats are going radical — Ken (@kpjc57) August 19, 2020

Hahahah…but Trump got a peace deal done in the middle east. — Sherlock Cooper (@Braneonthebrain) August 19, 2020

