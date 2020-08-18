https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/richard-grenell-calls-out-twitter-for-suspending-the-trump-bus-tour-account/
The Trump campaign is currently on a bus tour through Nevada. . .
ICYMI: @TeamTrump, @GOP, and @NVGOP have been traversing the deserts of Nevada meeting up with President @realDonaldTrump’s supporters! 🌵🇺🇸https://t.co/3hzybMIk3e
— Ken Farnaso (@KLF) August 18, 2020
. . .but the Twitter account for the tour, @TeamTrumpOnTour, was suspended for some reason:
Been on the @TeamTrumpOnTour bus all day and we’ve tweeted nothing to warrant being suspended by @Twitter.
Sounds fishy, @TeamTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump.
What’s up with that @Jack? pic.twitter.com/rQ1rai6BSc
— Ken Farnaso (@KLF) August 18, 2020
The account is back up now, but questions remain why it was suspended in the first place:
My two days on the Trump Bus were just suspended by @twitter on the first day of the DNC Convention! Why, @jack? This is outrageous and totally unAmerican. https://t.co/FwR2DlO9zv
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020
Welcome back!
#LatinosForTrump Thank you for coming out to show your support for @realDonaldTrump in Las Vegas today!#MAGA #MAGA2020 #TeamTrump #Trump2020 #GodBlessAmerica @TeamTrump @mschlapp @RichardGrenell @marquezjesso @NVGOP pic.twitter.com/87W6LByj0A
— Team Trump on Tour! (@TeamTrumpOnTour) August 17, 2020
So, which event triggered the suspension?
Which event was it in Nevada that infuriated @Twitter – Latinos for Trump? Blacks for Trump? or Gays for Trump?
The Nevada media should be asking questions! https://t.co/JGicc5vDGP
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020
It’s weird how this keeps happening to conservatives, right?
I wonder why @TeamTrumpOnTour was suspended.
Another instance of Twitter taking action against President Trump and his campaign.
Twitter has never taken action against Joe Biden’s campaign.
Why are they treating Presidential candidates so differently? https://t.co/7MzjgaTquV
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2020
