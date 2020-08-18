https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/richard-grenell-calls-out-twitter-for-suspending-the-trump-bus-tour-account/

The Trump campaign is currently on a bus tour through Nevada. . .

. . .but the Twitter account for the tour, @TeamTrumpOnTour, was suspended for some reason:

The account is back up now, but questions remain why it was suspended in the first place:

Welcome back!

So, which event triggered the suspension?

It’s weird how this keeps happening to conservatives, right?

***

