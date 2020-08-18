https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/richard-grenell-calls-out-twitter-for-suspending-the-trump-bus-tour-account/

The Trump campaign is currently on a bus tour through Nevada. . .

. . .but the Twitter account for the tour, @TeamTrumpOnTour, was suspended for some reason:

The account is back up now, but questions remain why it was suspended in the first place:

My two days on the Trump Bus were just suspended by @twitter on the first day of the DNC Convention! Why, @jack? This is outrageous and totally unAmerican. https://t.co/FwR2DlO9zv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020

Welcome back!

So, which event triggered the suspension?

Which event was it in Nevada that infuriated @Twitter – Latinos for Trump? Blacks for Trump? or Gays for Trump? The Nevada media should be asking questions! https://t.co/JGicc5vDGP — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2020

It’s weird how this keeps happening to conservatives, right?

I wonder why @TeamTrumpOnTour was suspended. Another instance of Twitter taking action against President Trump and his campaign. Twitter has never taken action against Joe Biden’s campaign. Why are they treating Presidential candidates so differently? https://t.co/7MzjgaTquV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2020

