Michelle Obama’s virtual speech at the Democratic National Convention criticizing President Donald Trump and urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election was more “phony” empathy from the left, says conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“She’s talking about [how] you can’t be in politics without empathy, knowing what it’s like to be in other people’s shoes. Empathy is different than sympathy, you understand,” Limbaugh said on his syndicated radio program. “Empathy is just another word for caring and I maintain to you that the left is a bunch of phony empathetic carers. They don’t really care. They just want you to think they do and that is supposed to convince you that they are special people, that they care.”

Obama said Trump has had “more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

Trump slammed Obama’s speech as “divisive” and inaccurate.

“It was a divisive speech. Devoid of facts and it wasn’t current. It was all old. It was done probably two, three weeks ago,” Trump said in Arizona where he was receiving an update on construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“They talk about me being a divider. I’m not a divider,” Trump said. “We were bringing people together like never before and then we got hit by the China virus.”

