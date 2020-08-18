https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scalise-biden-radical/2020/08/18/id/982813

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise dismissed attempts to characterize the presumptive Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris as moderate, calling them radical and to the left of Barack Obama on Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

“We’ve never seen a more radical approach, in terms of the agenda of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” the Louisiana Republican said as the first guest on the new show “Stinchfield” hosted by Grant Stinchfield. “Look, she’s the fourth-most liberal in the entire United States Senate. And that’s with a socialist Bernie Sanders as part of that mix.“

Scalise, 54, who represents Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District to the north, east and south of New Orleans and was shot during a Republican practice for the Congressional Baseball Game by a Bernie Sanders volunteer, referred to govtrack.us’ ideology ratings of U.S. senators.

“It’s hard to be the fourth-most liberal in such a polarized Senate, but it tells you where they are,” he added. “They’re not moderates at all.

“Joe Biden, look this guy’s been in politics for over 50 years. Show me an issue he hasn’t been on every side of. And so what you’ve seen lately is he’s embraced the entire Bernie Sanders agenda. It’s a socialist agenda. It’s even further to the left of Barack Obama’s agenda when he ran for president. “

Scalise rattled off a series of issues he said demonstrated Biden and Harris’ liberal ideology including energy, taxes and demands from Black Lives Matter.

“Defunding police?” Scalise asked rhetorically. “Look, you want to talk about an issue that’s starting to resonate with people, when you see these cities literally being ransacked by rioters and mobs and criminals that literally take over parts of Seattle or Minneapolis. Now you’ve got (Mayor Bill) de Blasio in New York takes a billion dollars away from police and people are fleeing New York in droves because they don’t want to live in a city that doesn’t respect, or doesn’t have law enforcement there to have your back.”

