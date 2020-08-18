https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/WikiLeaks-Mueller-hacked-emails/2020/08/18/id/982724

President Donald Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller he didn’t share information on hacked emails with his longtime associate Roger Stone. A bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report says otherwise.

The report states that Trump falsely denied discussing the emails with Stone, NBC News reports.

“Despite Trump’s recollection, the committee assesses that Trump did, in fact, speak with Stone about WikiLeaks and with members of his campaign about Stone’s access to WikiLeaks on multiple occasions,” the report said.

The report was approved by the committee’s Republican majority.

In a written response to Mueller, Trump noted he did not remember discussing WikiLeaks with Stone, “nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign.”

The report shows Stone acted as the campaign’s go-between with WikiLeaks, which was receiving the hacked emails from Russian intelligence officers.

According to NBC News, the committee sided with Mueller and Stone’s prosecution team that the Trump campaign welcomed Russian help in 2016.

“While the GRU and WikiLeaks were releasing hacked documents, the Trump Campaign sought to maximize the impact of those materials to aid Trump’s electoral prospects,” the report said. “To do so, the Trump campaign took actions to obtain advance notice about WikiLeaks releases of Clinton emails; took steps to obtain inside information about the content of releases once WikiLeaks began to publish stolen information; created messaging strategies to promote and share the materials in anticipation of and following their release; and encouraged further theft of information and continued leaks.”

