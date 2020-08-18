https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/512487-senate-panel-releases-final-report-on-russian-interference-detailing

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released its long-awaited final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, marking the end to a sprawling investigation that began in January 2017.

The fifth volume, which is more than 950 pages long, examined “Counterintelligence Threats and Vulnerabilities” during the high profile election race.

The panel says it interviewed more than 200 witnesses and reviewed over one million pages of documents to examine the questions of Russian’s efforts to sow discord, the U.S. government’s response to Moscow, the intelligence community’s handling of the threat, and counterintelligence threats.

“No probe into this matter has been more exhaustive,” said acting Senate Intelligence Chairperson Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioBelarus president says he would be open to handing over power after referendum Senate intel leaders said Trump associates may have presented misleading testimony during Russia probe: report Pressure builds on US to respond to brutal crackdown in Belarus MORE (R-Fla.) in a statement.

“At nearly 1,000 pages, Volume 5 stands as the most comprehensive examination of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign to date — a breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections,” Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerSenate intel leaders said Trump associates may have presented misleading testimony during Russia probe: report Hillicon Valley: ‘Fortnite’ owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Va.), the panel’s Vice Chairperson, said in a statement.

The committee’s findings are a more in-depth look at the interference than special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE‘s investigation, but the findings run parallel to the conclusions Mueller’s probe, which found overwhelming evidence of Russia’s efforts to interfere in the election through disinformation and cyber campaigns, but a lack of sufficient evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with the Kremlin to impact the outcome of the 2016 election.

Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrSenate intel leaders said Trump associates may have presented misleading testimony during Russia probe: report GOP senator draws fire from all sides on Biden, Obama-era probes Hillicon Valley: Facebook removed over 22 million posts for hate speech in second quarter | Republicans introduce bill to defend universities against hackers targeting COVID-19 research | Facebook’s Sandberg backs Harris as VP pick MORE (R-N.C.) and Warner, the top Republican and Democrat on the committee, spearheaded the probe until one day before the committee made its classification announcement of the final volume, when Burr announced that he was temporarily stepping aside as chairman of the Senate panel amid a federal investigation into stock trades that he made at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rubio was tapped to take the chairperson role in the interim.

The conclusion of the Senate committee’s probe comes as security officials and experts are warning that Russia will likely seek to interfere in the upcoming presidential election — as well as other countries. And the panel says these reports provide guidance on how to protect campaigns and elections heading into 2020.

“Now, as we head towards the 2020 elections, China and Iran have joined Russia in attempts to disrupt our democracy, exacerbate societal divisions, and sow doubts about the legitimacy and integrity of our institutions, our electoral process and our republic,” Rubio said. “The Committee’s five reports detail the signs and symptoms of that interference and show us how to protect campaigns, state and local entities, our public discourse, and our democratic institutions.”

