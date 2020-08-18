https://babylonbee.com/news/sermon-interrupted-by-mike-lindell-with-special-offers-from-mypillow/

DESTIN, FL—Attendees at Fourth Baptist Church in Destin Florida were treated to an unusual display on Sunday when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was brought up to the stage for a mid-sermon ad for his latest products.

“This brings me to my third and final point, but first, let’s hear a word from our sponsor, MyPillow!” the pastor exclaimed. He then nodded to Mr. Lindell who walked on stage for a live demonstration of his latest sleep products.

“With a tough economy, we’ve had to get creative to meet our budget,” said Duane Wayne, an elder at the church. “Mr. Lindell offered to pay us for occasional ads that will run during the sermon.”

As an exclusive for church members, several new products were unveiled: The MySermonSnoozer, MyKneelingPillow, and the MyPewPillow.

Fourth Baptist Church has signed a 6-month agreement with Lindell, with an option for renewal if they are still behind budget at that time.

Babylon Bee subscriber Laura Breaker contributed to this report. If you want to get involved with the staff writers at The Babylon Bee, check out our membership options here

Breaking: PayPal Now Available Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.

Previous Article BREAKING: Trump Announces He Has Captured The Roadrunner

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

