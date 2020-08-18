https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sit-back-watch-president-trump-roasts-michelle-obama-convention-speech/

Monday night was a COMPLETE DISASTER for the Democrat Party.

Democrats promoted the rioting in the streets, open borders and the insane Green New Deal.

Then Michelle Obama proudly urged her fellow Democrats break the law and to vote early AND THEN GO VOTE IN PERSON!

Michelle used her time to attack President Trump.

Classy.

On Tuesday morning President Trump dropped the hammer on Michelle.

