We are in the greatest recovery in US history right now. The statistics are record breaking!

We previously reported that the St Louis FRED reported that July’s Unemployment was down nearly 5% since the economy collapsed as a result of the intentional shut down due to the China coronavirus. The unemployment rate reached 14.8% and now it is down to 10.2%:

The FRED also reported that there are now 139.6 million Americans working. In April the FRED reported that there were only 130.3 working Americans. This increase in working Americans in only three months is record shattering. Nearly 10 million more people are working now than in April. The total number of Americans working is now more than any month since September 2014 and before:

Today the S&P 500 closed at 3,389 – a new all-time high. Housing starts are up more than 22% in July over June. All the markets are now up to all-time highs or near all time highs since the markets reached their peaks in February this year!

The markets have never grown so much in such a short period of time. NEVER! This is record breaking!

Overall, more new jobs were created in the past three months than any time in history and the markets have grown more in the past three months than any time in history. This is the greatest recovery ever!

