The S&P 500 reclaimed record highs last seen before the onset of the coronavirus crisis in February on Tuesday, before retreating on doubts about the outlook for a U.S. economy that is still struggling to recover.

The S&P 500 was up at 3,394.99 points at 09:48 a.m. ET, topping the high of 3,393.52 hit on Feb. 19, with Amazon , Netflix and a handful of other tech heavyweights contributing the bulk of the gains.

The Nasdaq index, where most are listed and the first to bounce back fully from a trough in March, hit a record high for the second consecutive session.

All three major indexes quickly retreated, however, and were back in negative territory half an hour later, as optimism about the first round of results from major retailers dissipated.

“Often when we break a milestone we pause,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the leuthold group in Minneapolis.

“It could be a launching pad if it breaks through solidly to create a good few days on the upside but it could also mark a point where you want to sell for the next week.”

The highs underscore the growing disconnect between the stock market and the economy, which is yet to climb back to pre-pandemic levels.

Homebuilding has shown some strength, with U.S. housing starts picked up for a third straight month in July, but a reaction to strong results for Home Depot quickly evaporated as investors worried about the outlook going forward.

Earnings from Walmart Inc also underlined that some areas of consumption had remained resilient through the pandemic, but its shares, too, quickly faltered.

Home Depot’s smaller rival Lowe’s Cos Inc and supermarket operator Target Corp edged lower ahead of their quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Kohl’s Corp fell 15.4% despite beating estimates for net sales.

Readings from retailers this week are expected to close out a better-than-feared earnings season, another trigger for the recent rally.

“The economy, generally speaking, is doing better than what people had expected. There was an over-correction on the downside and once people realized it was overdone, then it returned,” said Brian Bethune, Economist, Tufts University, Medford Mass.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting, due on Wednesday, may provide some insight into how the central bank sees the recovery playing out. The Fed has cut rates to near zero to bolster business through the pandemic.

At 10:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 124.10 points, or 0.45%, at 27,720.81, the S&P 500 was down 4.79 points, or 0.14%, at 3,377.20. The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.05 points, or 0.03%, at 11,132.78.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 11 new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global equities wavered and the dollar fell to two-year lows on Tuesday as the broad U.S. stock market briefly scaled new peaks on better-than-expected corporate earnings but soon retreated on an economic outlook burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 set records soon after the opening bell following strong sales growth as reported by major U.S. retailers such as Walmart, Kohl’s and Home Depot.

But the benchmark S&P 500 drifted lower to break-even while the tech-rich Nasdaq, a sector that has outperformed during the rally off bear-market lows in March, trended higher. Declining stocks on both indexes outnumbered rising shares.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com in London, said stocks have been steadily marching higher since a pullback in June, so the record was expected given the large infusions of stimulus by the Federal Reserve and government deficit spending.

“I’m still surprised we got there without additional stimulus. But my instinct is that this is too high, it looks massively overbought. I mean, it’s not sustainable looking at the earnings,” Wilson said.

Stephane Barbier de la Serre, macro strategist at Makor Capital Markets in Geneva, said the fresh highs in U.S. equities wasn’t much of a surprise and he expected further gains.

“I don’t seen how markets could go down without an exogenous shock of some sort on the macro or the pandemic side,” Barbier said of the near future. “In the absence of a game-changer, I don’t see markets turning around.”

The S&P 500 gained 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31%.

In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.67% at 1,422.71, while MSCI’s world equity index , which tracks shares in 49 nations, rose 0.71 points or 0.12%, to 572.59.

Gold rose more than 1% to climb back above the $2,000 level breached earlier this month, as the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day, under pressure from low yields and mostly bleak U.S. economic data.

The Fed’s intervention in financial markets to maintain liquidity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has weakened the dollar, pushed risk assets to all-time highs and reduced demand for safe-havens.

The dollar index fell 0.524%, with the euro up 0.51% to $1.193. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.57% versus the greenback at 105.41 per dollar.

Spot gold prices rose 0.58% to $1,996.98 an ounce.

U.S. housing starts jumped 22.6% in July in the latest sign homebuilding is emerging as one of the few areas of strength in an economy suffering a record slowdown because of the pandemic.

U.S. Treasury yields slid as the market largely snubbed the strong housing data and looked for signs that a political stalemate in Washington over a round of aid was easing.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1.4 basis points to yield 0.6687%.

Oil prices slipped after holding steady earlier in the session, as demand fears weighed despite high compliance with production cuts from members of the OPEC+ producer group.

Brent crude futures U.S. crude futures slid $0.46 to $42.43 a barrel.

