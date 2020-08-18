https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/18/speaking-with-tom-hanks-joe-biden-corrects-himself-on-the-date-of-his-inauguration-as-vp-it-was-2012-not-2018/

There’s a lot going on in this clip from RNC Research. Joe Biden is telling Tom Hanks another one of his Amtrak stories (in case you missed the convention Monday night, they did a lengthy segment on Biden and trains there too). Biden tells Hanks how he was at a train station waiting for a black man to pick him up. He recalls being inaugurated as vice president in 2018 … no, 2012.

Hanks seems like a pretty patient guy.

An articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking black man to boot. Wonder if he smelled good?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...