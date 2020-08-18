https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/voting-sports-arenas-mail-in/2020/08/18/id/982751

Nine major professional sports teams have agreed to turn their home venues into voting “super centers,” Politico reports.

As election officials look for big spaces to use for safe in-person voting, NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB teams are offering up their arenas and stadiums as voting venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is all part of the Election Super Centers Project, which is a joint effort of voting rights group National Vote at Home Institute and the Silver Linings Group.

The NBA teams that have signed on board include the Golden State Warriors (San Francisco), Indiana Pacers (Indianapolis), Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Washington Wizards, which shares a venue with the Washington Capitals hockey team. The NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, MLB’s Boston Red Sox, and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils (Newark) are also participating.

The goal is to supplement regular voting and registration sites for the 2020 presidential election. By utilizing the sporting venues, voters can socially distance while they wait to cast their vote.

The group hopes to attract 25 teams over the next several weeks, according to Politico.

The project is also working to bring college venues into the mix. To do so, the group is working with George Linardos, the CEO of Learfield IMG College, which works with college athletic programs and conferences.

“This is exactly the kind of public-private type partnership that the voting process has always needed,” Amber McReynolds, a former Colorado elections official who runs NVAHI, told Politico. “We’ve always needed the support, and I think the pandemic has energized it.”

Arenas will work with local election officials to come up with ways to host early voting, voter registration drives and serve as super centers in November.

A super center is a location set up to handle a large number of voters from across one jurisdiction, typically a county, where anyone can vote regardless of their usual polling place.

A similar initiative by More Than a Vote has recruited teams like the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, to open their venues as polling places.

