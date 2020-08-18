https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mccloskeys-guns-blm-protest-st-louis/2020/08/18/id/982632

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who brandished guns in June in front of their mansion at Black Lives Matter protesters who were passing by, are scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The McCloskeys received national attention after they were seen in a viral video pointing guns outside their mansion at demonstrators walking on a private street on their way to protest outside the St. Louis mayor’s home nearby, according to CNN.

In multiple videos, it appears the McCloskeys and protesters had words with each other, but it is unclear what was said.

The couple was charged last month with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.

Mark McCloskey has defended his actions, telling CNN that “I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate.”

The White House has also defended the couple numerous times, with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany telling reporters at the time that President Donald Trump “said it is absolutely absurd, what is happening to the McCloskeys.”

Breitbart reported that others scheduled to speak at the RNC include former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, who has won settlements from the The Washington Post and CNN for having his name smeared; Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack; anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell.

