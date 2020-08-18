https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/18/stop-it-stop-enough-bernie-sanders-didnt-realize-he-was-live-before-his-speech-during-the-dnc-and-omg-lol-watch/

This is better than any SNL skit.

Truly.

Seeing the ‘actors’ in their most natural, normal, state is something hilarious to behold.

We almost like Bernie Sanders here. Almost.

Watch:

I still don’t know why they insisted on so many speeches being live — especially when Michelle Obama’s keynote and several other appearances were pre-taped — but it gave us this wonderful bit of Bernie Sanders that came through via satellite. pic.twitter.com/RrJ8yzmbPg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 18, 2020

We like how he’s worried about people seeing his hands and asks if that’s terrible? Then he tells someone off-camera to ‘stop, stop it, enough,’ then he tells people not to move around … and finally, we see him running his ‘lines’ to himself.

This here is what you call a *chef’s kiss*.

Good ole Tugboat Bernie.

Pulling the line for the DNC establishment. pic.twitter.com/v85oBUrlBm — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) August 18, 2020

He is the best representation of a “Grumpy Old Man”. 😆 — Cherry Gold (@Cherry_Grove75) August 18, 2020

The Left’s reaction to the video seems problematic for Biden though:

This is the only thing I’ve watched for the entire night and I am absolutely trying to keep it that way — JDT ACAB (@jessterPDX) August 18, 2020

My president. — Wear a mask 🍄 (@nomoreleaders) August 18, 2020

Bernie stays being the only human in politics. — Brian 👁️ (@Lefty_Jew) August 18, 2020

Not the reaction Democrats were hoping for.

Nope.

I don’t feel like I need to watch the speech after this. Bernie’s such a genuinely decent human being. — Tony Elias (@antoun1000) August 18, 2020

My ticker cannot take this. — Chiji (@_ChiChiJi) August 18, 2020

I love to see Bernie speaking live. As far as i’m concerned the rest of the speakers aren’t real anyway. — #CaliBernication (@brooklynnygirl) August 18, 2020

Oof.

It hurts!! Like, I really didn’t expect to have this strong of a reaction — C.P. (@ChelsPon) August 18, 2020

This is what happens with the machine ‘chooses’ your candidate for you.

Good luck with that, Democrats.

