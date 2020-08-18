https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/18/straight-fire-dana-loesch-lights-up-coward-scott-israel-who-just-lost-his-primary-challenge/

Here’s some good news. After Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature tried to pry leech Scott Israel from his post as Broward County Sheriff and finally succeeded, the shameless law enforcement officer decided to run again. However, he just lost to his primary challenger.

Loesch, who took the stage with Israel at CNN’s show trial just one week after the Parkland mass shooting, is ready for a rematch.

How about it, CNN? It looks like Israel has some time on his hands — how about a rematch knowing everything we know now?

