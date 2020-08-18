https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/supporters-line-sweltering-heat-see-president-trump-speak-yuma-arizona-video/

Trump is on day two of his four-state tour this week as the Democrats hold their DNC convention.

The President kicked off his four-state campaign tour in Minnesota on Monday and headed over to Arizona.

Supporters lined up in the sweltering heat on Tuesday to see President Trump speak in Yuma, Arizona.

There is reportedly a 1,000 person limit at the Yuma airport hangar.

The temperature was 115° today in Yuma.

Good day from Yuma, Arizona ~ 77 days til the election. Here’s the line to get into President Trump’s campaign event — I’m told it’ll be a 1000 person limit here at a Yuma airport hangar. pic.twitter.com/tMosLlZj0E — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 18, 2020

President Trump spoke in the scorching heat on Tuesday.

The 112 degree heat didn’t slow Trump down one bit. He wore a full suit in the blistering heat while Biden hid in his basement.

He trolled Biden: ‘the OBiden administration.’

