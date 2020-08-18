https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/susanrice-biden-trump-presidentialelection/2020/08/18/id/982810

Former national security adviser Susan Rice called President Donald Trump “a liar and the whole world knows it” and said he is harming the connections between the United States and other countries.

“Our allies don’t know what to make of us,” Rice said in an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“The president of the United States is a liar and the whole world knows it. We’re incompetent,” she said.

Rice said she’s afraid that if Joe Biden loses in November, “we would not be an America that anybody can recognize.”

The former national security adviser was on a shortlist of women to be Biden’s running mate prior to the announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

“I’m deeply, deeply concerned that if we had four more years of this, we would not be an America that anybody can recognize,” Rice said. “The situation would be unsalvageable, our national security and standing in the world irreparably damaged.”

“It’s not too extreme a statement to make, both domestically and internationally,” Rice said. “…We can’t lead if others don’t want to follow us, and that’s the risk that we face with four more years of Donald Trump.”

