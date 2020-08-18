https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/sweet-eating-chocolate-good-heart-blood-vessels/

(STUDY FINDS) — BRUSSELS, Belgium — Good news, chocolate fans! A new study finds you don’t have to feel guilty about having dessert after dinner. Researchers say eating chocolate at least once a week can improve blood vessel health, reducing the risk of heart disease.

The report in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology notes that previous studies link chocolate to improvements in both blood pressure and the lining of blood vessels.

“I wanted to see if it affects the blood vessels supplying the heart (the coronary arteries) or not. And if it does, is it beneficial or harmful?” says Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Chayakrit Krittanawong in a media release.

