The first night of the Democratic National Convention illustrated how far the Democratic Party has veered into radical left territory while leaving most of America behind, according to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Cruz spoke Monday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

His segment began with host Laura Ingraham likening comments from former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — trotted out as part of a parade of anti-Trump Republicans — to the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Cruz said Kasich, who lost in the 2016 presidential primaries to Donald Trump, has been in “angry denial for four years.”

“I think what we saw tonight was the beginning of the collapse of Joe Biden’s basement strategy. Joe Biden has been hiding in his basement since he won the nomination. But tonight was Bernie Sanders’ night,” he said, referring to the democratic socialist Vermont senator.

“So, John Kasich is promising voters, ‘Don’t pay attention to all the craziness on the Democratic side, Joe isn’t that crazy,’” Cruz said. “Well, you know who didn’t believe John Kasich? Bernie Sanders didn’t believe John Kasich, because Bernie Sanders stood up there and said, ‘Our radical, socialist agenda has won. We’ve taken over the Democratic Party and Joe Biden is ours.’”

“And that really underscores the stakes of this election. If the Democrats win, you are looking at Bernie in ascension, you’re looking at AOC, you’re looking at, mark my words, Elizabeth Warren as treasury secretary. Bernie might be secretary of state. These are radicals, and that’s where the Democratic Party is. And I don’t think that’s where the American people are,” he said.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to address the convention Tuesday night, while Warren, the senator from Massachusetts, is set to speak Wednesday night.

Ingraham asked Cruz how the Democratic agenda plays in the nation’s Heartland and whether it connects with Americans who are irate at rioting in major cities.

“Well, it doesn’t, and the Democrats today are the party of the rich. They’re the party of coastal elites. They’re the party of Manhattan and San Francisco. Kamala Harris was a bold move to lock down the vote in San Francisco,” he said of Biden’s choice of the California senator to be his running mate. “And that’s who they’re trying to appeal to is the radical left.

“When it comes to working men and women, when it comes to union members, when it comes to the Ohio steelworker, they were nowhere to be found. The Democrats don’t have a message for Teamsters.”

Cruz said Democrats have made a choice to stand with the mobs whose nightly rampages in Portland, Oregon, are seen in social media videos instead of the police officers trying to save cities from destruction.

“Right now, antifa mobs are burning police union halls. It used to be that unions, union leaders would stand together, but the Democrats have said, ‘We care more about the woke mob than we do about standing with cops or firefighters or working men and women,’ and to go tonight without saying a meaningful word about the riots, about the police officers being murdered, it’s an example of how the Democratic Party, they’re getting more and more extreme,” he said.

Cruz said Democrats are revealing who they have become.

“It’s all because they hate Donald Trump. That’s what they stand for, is radical leftism and hating Trump. I don’t think that’s the majority vision in America,” he said.

“The Democratic Party, when given a choice between the safety and security of the men and women in this country versus the radical mob, they’ve said, ‘We side with the mob,’” Cruz said.

“And I got to say, I feel for the residents of places like Seattle and Portland, where the mob has taken over and the Democratic politicians have said, ‘To hell with you,’ to the men and women that they’re responsible to protect, ‘because we’re not willing to stand up to the radicals who are burning our cities down.’ That’s sadly who the Democratic Party is listening to right now,” he said.

Cruz called Democrats’ attempts to paint Trump as attacking the Postal Service as “bizarre.”

“It is impressive to see the Democratic talking points, that when they decide on a message, every single Democrat across the country repeats it word for word. But, you know, the Post Office, I’m willing to bet that not a single person there speaking has bought a stamp in the last five years. They have no idea what’s going on with the Post Office.

“But look, we also know what this is all about, which is the Democrats are desperate to beat Donald Trump, and so they’re pushing for this scheme that they call universal mail-in voting, because they want everyone to vote by mail. And the reason they want it is that mail-in voting is particularly susceptible to voter fraud.”

The senator noted that ballot harvesting is a real danger that could come from universal mail-in voting.

“For example, they’d go to a nursing home, they’d go to each person and say, ‘Here, fill out your ballot here and here, honey, let me help you. Just check Joe Biden right here, fill in that dot,’ and they collect them all. And then magically, all the Joe Biden ones get mailed and, you know, if someone was stubborn enough to vote Trump, well, they just kind of happened to throw that ballot in the … trash.”

“The Democrats, they want to be able to enable voter fraud,” Cruz continued. “That’s what this whole Post Office nonsense is about, is because they’re trying to be in a position to steal the election.

“It’s about their hatred for Donald Trump.”

