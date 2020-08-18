https://www.dailywire.com/news/tedesco-cancel-culture-is-killing-america-heres-how-we-stop-it

Cancel culture is all around us. We witness it daily on social media, watch it unfold nightly on cable news shows, and even encounter it in our personal relationships. A society that has always embraced freedom and protected dissent is quickly becoming a nation that eschews freedom and not only silences dissent, but aims to ruin the life and livelihood of those who hold different views.

Research backs up the notion that people across our nation are concerned about polarization, worried by cancel culture, and afraid of being cancelled themselves.