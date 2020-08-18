https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-am-professor-facebook-posts-gohmert-trump

A Texas A&M University professor recently posted on Facebook that he believes it was “good news” that Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert (Texas) contracted COVID-19 and that he hopes “fat klansman” President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence get it, too, Campus Reform reported Monday.

What are the details?

Dr. Filipe de Castro is a nautical archaeology professor at the school who directs the ship reconstruction laboratory, and judging by his Facebook, he is not a fan of Republicans or the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, Castro took to the social media platform to defend President Barack Obama’s “eight years of impeccable governance” and refer to Trump as a “fat klansman” who is “surrounded by a collection of savages and misfits.”

The professor also wrote: “We have a moron as president and everyday [sic] he paints the walls of the Oval Office with his own s**t, and the republicans- including Lying Ted [Cruz] and [John] Corny Cornyn- clean the walls and the carpet, wipe the drool of [sic] his mouth, and pretend that he is normal.”

In July, after it was revealed that Gohmert had contracted the virus, Castro reposted an article and stated: “Finally, some good news!”

In yet another post, he added that “he thought that desiring other people’s death was a horrible thing, but president trump showed me how wrong I was. Now I am like: I hope this is true, and that [Brazilian President Jair] Bolsonaro dies, but that its [sic] takes a month, and that trump and Pence get it too.”

Following the death of businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, Castro said, “Covid kills the poor. It also kills some stupid, like Herman Cain, but mostly kills the poor.”

GOP political officials were not the only ones dogged by Castro’s inflammatory posts, either. The professor also took aim Trump supporters and evangelicals, too.

“To the right, as long as African Americans and women are treated like s**t, everything is fine,” one post read. Another alleged that evangelicals want to “execute” non-evangelicals “in the public squares.”

Anything else?

Campus Reform reportedly reached out to Castro for comment before publishing its report, and the professor responded by defending his remarks and calling Trump a racist and misogynist.

“What are you? The Spanish Inquisition? Have you read the Constitution? My comments are public, as you can see,” he said. “I find this president disgraceful, a compulsive liar, a repugnant misogynist, a racist, and a small time crook. And i [sic] find most fundamentalist Christians enemies of freedom, truth and reason. And I find religion — as practiced by fundamentalists — the exact opposite of religiosity: something dumb and prescriptive that prevents people from thinking and feeling.”

TheBlaze reached out to Texas A&M University about Castro’s social media posts, but the school did not reply in time for publication.

