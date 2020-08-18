https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-prof-trump-a-fat-klansman-moron-paints-the-walls-of-the-oval-office-with-his-own-s

A Texas A&M anthropology professor, triggered by former first lady Michelle Obama stating she suffered from low-grade depression, reacted with a vicious attack on President Donald Trump and his family.

Calling him a “fat klansman,” Professor Filipe Castro fantasized about Trump having a heart attack and crushing his daughter Ivanka as he fell on her while she drowned in her father’s “vomit of Pepsi and half-chewed chicken nuggets.”

As Campus Reform reports, Castro wrote on Facebook:

Can you imagine? After eight years of impeccable governance, leaving the White House to a fat klansman with a wife bought from a catalog, surrounded by a collection of savages and misfits, all physically deformed and resentful of their deformities? Obama left a shelf full of reports done by scientists and intellectuals, on every relevant subject necessary to his successor, and his successor cannot read? Low-grade depression? She is entitled to a deep, giant depression. I always though [sic] this was going to have a normal end, with trump having a heart attack on top of his daughter and crushing her with his fat, and Kushner having to try to resuscitate her (for the money) from drowning in trump’s vomit of Pepsi and half-chewed chicken nuggets, swallowed in big chunks … and now the democrats are going to get him reelected.

On July 31 Castro wrote:

We have a moron as president and everyday he paints the walls of the Oval Office with his own sh*t, and the republicans – including Lying Ted and Corny Cornyn – clean the walls and the carpet, wipe the drool of [sic] his mouth, and pretend that he is normal. And if he doesn’t manage to start a nuclear war in the next three months, he will leave behind a situation that might lead to one, even before the oil companies manage to destroy the planet.

On July 27, after Tesla founder Elon Musk mocked Karl Marx, the father of communism, Castro wrote, “Look: the parasite is trying to made a joke. Cute. Soon, we will come for you, Elon, with a spray for pubic lice.”

“Castro re-posted a picture, shared by colleague Michael Alvard, of Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump outfitted in Nazi uniforms. Campus Reform reported on the arrest of Alvard for allegedly trespassing during a BLM protest in June,” Campus Reform noted.

The Archaeological Institute of America wrote of Castro:

Nautical archaeology has been a passion of Dr. Castro since high school, and he has worked for Lisbon’s National Museum of Archaeology as an amateur since the early 1990s. In 1996 he joined a government agency which studied and protected for the Portuguese cultural heritage, and there he assisted in the creation of a state agency for Nautical Archaeology. Professor Castro also co-directed the archaeological excavation of an early 17th-Century shipwreck at the mouth of the Tagus River. This work eventually lead him to leave his managing career and enroll in the Nautical Archaeology Program at Texas A&M University, where he finished his PhD in 2001, and started a teaching career.

