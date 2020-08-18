https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-bidening-trump-campaign-releases-5-devastating-ads-hitting-biden

The Trump campaign released five new ads on Monday targeting Democratic nominee Joe Biden over a variety issues, ranging from questions about his mental fitness to recent racially insensitive remarks he has made on the campaign trail.

One of the ads suggested that Biden’s cognitive abilities have dramatically declined over the last four years. The ad shows footage of Biden talking from just a few years ago and compares it with recent clips of Biden on the campaign trail.

“Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, recently had to go on Fox News to defend her husband from the criticisms. It’s worth noting that numerous Democrats, progressives, and left-wing publications have also questioned Biden’s mental fitness for office,” The Daily Wire reported. “Biden, who said a couple of months ago that he was ‘constantly tested’ for cognitive decline, walked those claims back last week, denying that he had been tested for cognitive decline and saying, ‘Why the hell would I take a test?’”

The next video mocked Biden by highlighting some of the strange comments he has made, such as calling a girl a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

The video opens up with wording that says, “This November Comes A Tale Of Horror Inspired By Actual Events,” then cuts to a clip of Biden snapping at a black reporter who had asked him if he had taken a cognitive test, asking him if he was a “junkie.”

The ad then cuts in video of Biden and uses special effects to show him transition into the same room as the black journalist, where he then sneaks up behind him and starts sniffing his hair.

The video also features numerous audio soundbites of Biden, including one where Biden struggled to say that Americans should judge his mental fitness.

“…American public judge my physical and mental fil- my physical as well as my mental fil- fitness,” Biden said.

The next video highlighted numerous comments that Biden has made on the campaign trail and in the past that many have panned as racist.

“Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community,” Biden said. “If you have a problem figuring out whether your for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden continued. “My Democratic colleagues don’t like me saying this, I think the two party system is good for the South and good for the Negro, good for the black.”

“And other than the fact that they still call me ‘boy,’ I don’t think they’ve, I think they’ve changed their mind a little bit,” Biden said. “They’re gonna put y’all back in chains.”

The video also features audio from Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slamming Biden last year for saying good things about two Democratic senators who were segregationists.

The next video highlights the violent riots that have plagued America’s streets in predominately Democrat-controlled cities over the past couple of months.

The video shows top Democrats, including Biden and Harris, claiming that the so-called protests were peaceful while footage plays in the background showing violent rioting from far-left extremists.

The last video highlights many of the far-left positions that Biden has taken on a variety of political issues. The video is titled, “Don’t Let The Radical Left Takeover.”

The Daily Wire highlighted the Biden policy stances that were featured in the campaign ad in an in-depth piece last fall:

Economy: Biden is best described as a Keynesian who believes in the purported economic benefits of large-scale government investments and deficit spending. Along with then-President Obama, Biden shepherded through a massive fiscal stimulus package in the duo’s first year in office, oversaw the passing of the regulation-heavy Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, dramatically expanded the national debt, and hiked income taxes on the wealthy. Biden has long been supportive of a greater federal role in infrastructure spending. On the issue of trade, Biden voted for NAFTA in 1993. Biden has opposed the privatization of Social Security. Immigration: Biden voted for the George W. Bush-era Secure Fence Act of 2006, but has also consistently supported amnesty policies throughout his career — including the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2007 and the failed “Gang of Eight” immigration bill in 2013. Biden served as vice president when Obama issued two major unilateral executive amnesties, DACA in 2012 and DAPA in 2014 — each of which has been fiercely opposed by conservatives and has been challenged in high-profile lawsuits.

