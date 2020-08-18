https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/08/18/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-61-evan-sayet-on-his-new-book-the-woke-supremacy-an-anti-socialist-manifesto-n807442

Evan Sayet and I first met while doing stand-up a long time ago. We did a gig together sometime in the early nineties and neither of us can quite remember the specifics of it. Heck, I wasn’t even drinking then and it’s all a little fuzzy to me. I think it was in North Carolina but it could just as easily have been in Montana or New Mexico. Lotta gigs and a lotta miles in those days. It’s a blur even for the sober.

Evan wasn’t involved in politics when we first met. I was, but not many of my fellow comedians knew anything about it. Maybe four did. We would meet again during the early days of the Tea Party movement, both part of a somewhat underground group of right-leaning members of the Los Angeles entertainment industry. Those were heady days indeed. Evan has now written a book titled: The Woke Supremacy: An Anti-Socialist Manifesto. We discuss the book, of course, but we also roam beyond the scope of it. I encourage everyone to buy the book. It’s a quick read and it’s priced to sell. It’s also important and timely. You can follow Evan on Facebook here. Enjoy. ___ Kruiser Twitter

