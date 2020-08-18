https://www.theblaze.com/news/mccloskeys-to-speak-at-rnc

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are reportedly scheduled to appear at next week’s virtual Republican National Convention.

Who are the McCloskeys?

The McCloskeys gained notoriety in June after brandishing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters who showed up outside their home, having forced themselves inside their private, gated community.

Authorities charged Patricia and Mark, both affluent personal injury attorneys in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, with felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon following the viral incident.

Despite the charges, the McCloskeys — both in their 60s — said that the demonstrators made them “fear for their lives” and insisted that they should be protected by Missouri’s castle doctrine, permitting them to defend themselves as well as their home.

Couple is ‘horrified’ over constitutional rights violations

According to a Monday report from the Washington Post, the McCloskeys will appear at the convention “on behalf of the president.”

On Monday evening, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed with the New York Times that the McCloskeys would, indeed, be appearing at the convention.

Patricia is reportedly not expected to speak, but will appear there to support her husband.

“She will be at her husband’s side,” the couple’s spokesperson told the outlet. “She is not built for this.”

“They, like many Americans, are horrified, if not mortified, at the prospect of their constitutional rights being compromised by the constitutional rights of others,” the spokesperson added. “My clients will fight to their death and they have professionally done so for 30 years each.”

Prominent Republican figures reportedly scheduled to appear at the Republican National Convention include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, first lady Melania Trump, and more.

The outlet also reported that President Donald Trump is expected to speak from the White House, while Vice President Mike Pence will issue remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.

‘Honoring the Great American Story’

According to CNBC, the convention’s theme will be “Honoring the Great American Story.”

The four-day convention will also have daily agendas.

“Monday’s tag line will be ‘Land of Promise,’ Tuesday will be ‘Land of Opportunity,’ Wednesday will showcase ‘Land of Heroes,’ and the final day, Aug. 27, will be built around a ‘Land of Greatness’ theme,” CNBC reported.

